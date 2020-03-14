Hartford

SILVER ALERT: 81-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Reported Missing From Hartford

A Silver Alert has been issued for Dorothy Patterson, who is missing from Hartford
A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old woman with dementia who is missing from Hartford on Saturday.

State police said Dorothy Patterson has been missing since Friday.

She is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Patterson has grey hair and brown eyes.

It's unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

According to Hartford police, Patterson has dementia.

If you have information about Patterson's whereabouts or if you find Patterson, you're urged to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.

