Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who is missing from Stamford.

Troopers said Peter Lyons was last seen on Sunday and he was wearing a black jacket, a rust-colored long sleeve shirt, black jeans, black socks and brown slippers.

He is 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Lyons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stamford Police Department at (203) 977-4921.