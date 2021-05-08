SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From South Windsor

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who is reported missing from South Windsor.

Troopers said Paul Giansiracusa has been missing since Thursday and was last seen wearing a green/yellow flowered, button-down shirt and blue shorts. South Windsor police said he was last seen around 11 a.m. at his home.

He is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry with a Connecticut license plate of 76, South Windsor police added.

Giansiracusa is 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and hals grey hair and brown eyes. In a photo provided by police, he can be seen wearing glasses.

According to South Windsor Police, Giansiracusa is diabetic.

Anyone with information on Giansiracusa's whereabouts is asked to call South Windsor Police at (860) 644-2551.