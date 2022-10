Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who is missing from Stonington.

Troopers said James Bazinet was last seen wearing a dark hat, a dark zip-up sweatshirt with UConn written on it and dark pants. He has been missing since Saturday.

Bazinet is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stonington Police at (860) 599-4411.