SILVER ALERT: 85-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From East Granby

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing from East Granby on Monday.

State police said Lima Martin was last seen wearing a Red Sox windbreaker and blue jeans. He was reported missing on Monday.

Martin is bald with brown eyes. He is 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to state police.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Martin.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at (860) 534-1000.

