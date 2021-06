Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old woman who is missing from Montville.

Authorities said Anna Davis has been missing since Tuesday.

She has brown hair, is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Connecticut State Police Troop E at (860) 848-6500.