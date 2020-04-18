silver alert

SILVER ALERT: 87-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Greenwich

Greenwich Police

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man in his 80s who is missing from Greenwich on Saturday.

Greenwich police said 87-year-old Joseph Oddi is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, khaki pants and a tan suede jacket, police added.

Officers did not say when Oddi was last seen.

Oddi drives a gray 2010 Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate of 413-YEO.

If you have information on Oddi's whereabouts, you're asked to call Greenwich Police at (203) 622-8004.

This article tagged under:

silver alertGreenwichmissing personGreenwich Police
