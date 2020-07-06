SILVER ALERT: 87-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From West Hartford

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man who is missing from West Hartford on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said John Boswell was last seen wearing a cream colored polo shirt, light colored pants and possibly a Red Sox baseball cap.

Boswell has grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. A photo of Boswell was not provided by police.

Boswell been missing since Monday, state police added.

He may be driving a red 2013 Subaru Forrester with a Connecticut license plate of 461MWH, according to state police.

Anyone with information on Boswell's whereabouts should contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.