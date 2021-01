Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man who is reported missing from New Haven.

Authorities said Juan Rodriguez was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and red and black pajama pants. He has been missing since Saturday.

Rodriguez is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven Police at (203) 946-6316.