SILVER ALERT: 88-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Pomfret

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman who is missing from Pomfret.

State police said Sylvia Perkins has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a white button up cardigan with black pants and pink shoes.

She may be carrying a stuffed teddy bear and only answers to the name Sylvia Pike, according to police.

Perkins has grey hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson at (860) 779-4900.

