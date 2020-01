Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 5-year-old boy from Hartford Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Jose Lebron was last seen on January 28, 2020.

Lebron is said to be 3 feet tall, 90 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. There was no additional description given at this time.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000