Silver Alert issued for 2-year-old missing from New Haven for several months

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy who has been missing from New Haven for several months.

Legend Simms has been missing since December 7, 2023. It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen. State police did not say the last place he was seen.

He is two-feet five-inches tall and weighs 43 pounds. Simms has black hair and brown eyes.

Simms will turn three years old on Friday.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.

