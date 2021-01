Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old who has been missing for over a week.

Authorities said Michael Hicks Jr. has been missing from Shelton since Sunday, December 27. Investigators did not release details about who Hicks was last seen with.

Hicks is 3-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information should contact Shelton Police at (203) 924-1544.