Missing 4-Month-Old from Waterford is Found Safe

A 4-month-old from Waterford that was last seen with his mother two weeks ago has been found safe.
A silver alert was issued but has since been cancelled. The child was believed to be with his mother.
Because of an incident stemming from another jurisdiction, DCF obtained a court order for temporary custody of the baby, but all efforts to locate the child were unsuccessful.
If you have any information, call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451. Callers can remain anonymous.
