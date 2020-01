Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 6-year-old girl from Waterbury.

The alert says Carmen Cancel-Leroy has been missing since Jan. 6 and might be with her mother, Roberta Leroy.

Carmen is 4-feet-8, weighs 52 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911.