A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old woman who is missing from Morris.

Maryann Sampson was last seen on Nov. 20, state police said.

Sampson has gray hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a green/white striped shirt, a gray zip-up sweater, black jacket, and pink baseball cap, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding Sampson's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.