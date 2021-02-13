danbury

Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing From Danbury for Almost a Month

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing from Danbury for almost a month.

According to police, 73-year-old David Allen has been missing since Tuesday, January 19.

Allen has grey hair and grey eyes and is 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Local

listeria outbreak 15 mins ago

Listeria Outbreak Potentially Linked to Fresh and Soft Cheeses Hospitalizes 7 People

new haven 5 hours ago

Community Remembers Yale Grad Student Killed in New Haven

In a photo provided by police, he can be seen wearing glasses.

It is unclear what Allen was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact Danbury Police at (203) 797-4615.

This article tagged under:

danburysilver alertmissing man
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us