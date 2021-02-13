Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing From Danbury for Almost a Month

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing from Danbury for almost a month.

According to police, 73-year-old David Allen has been missing since Tuesday, January 19.

Allen has grey hair and grey eyes and is 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

In a photo provided by police, he can be seen wearing glasses.

It is unclear what Allen was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Allen's whereabouts is asked to contact Danbury Police at (203) 797-4615.