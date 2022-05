A 2-year-old boy from Bridgeport is missing and police have issued a Silver Alert for him.

Winter Nation was last seen on April 27, according to the Silver Alert.

He has black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 25 pounds.

Police said he is two and a half feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.