Silver Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old From Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Bridgeport.

Luke Eberly has been missing since Monday. He is believed to be a passenger in a 2010 red Ford Flex with license plate AX44730.

State police said Eberly is 4-feet-tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police didn't provide a description of what he was last seen wearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7671.