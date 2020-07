A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man missing from Branford.

Richard Friswell may be driving a 2011 gray Honda CRV with the Connecticut license plate ND338.

Friswell has white hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Branford Police at 203-481-4241.