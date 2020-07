A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Bethlehem man.

Anthony Butkus is believed to be driving a 2006 blue Ford Crown Victoria with the CT license plate 983RFX.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue t-shirt, striped long sleeve shirt, blue dickies and gray sneakers, police said.

Butkus has blue eyes and grey hair. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.