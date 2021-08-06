Silver Alert Issued For Missing Child From Norwich

Officials are looking for a 6-year-old who's been missing out of Norwich for several days.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jaileani Oliveras-Aviles, who has been missing since Aug. 3.

She is 4-feet-tall and weighs 40 pounds, according to authorities. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Oliveras-Aviles may be with her biological mother in a 2008 blue Toyota Yaris with Connecticut plate AX96668. Officials do not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561.