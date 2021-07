A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man missing out of New Haven.

Police said Fransisco Donis has been missing since July 4. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds.

Donis has grey hair and brown eyes. Officials don't have a clothing description available but said he may be wearing something navy blue and khaki.

Anyone with information about Donis' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-946-6321.