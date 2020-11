A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old man from New Haven.

Vincent Galasso was last seen on Nov. 20, according to state police.

Galasso has grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, grey sweatpants and slippers, officials said.

Anyone with information on Galasso's whereabouts should contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.