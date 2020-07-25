Silver Alert Issued for Missing Wethersfield Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old man from Wethersfield who has been missing for nine days.

Lee Dickinson was last seen on July 16 walking north on Washington Street in Hartford after he was discharged from the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department.

Police said Dickinson has a history of memory loss and medical problems. He may be confused and not aware of his surroundings during the evening hours.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, tan shorts and white socks and sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about Dickinson's whereabouts should contact the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2900 or wpd.pio@wethersfieldct.gov.