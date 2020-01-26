Waterbury

Silver Alert Issued for Woman Missing From Waterbury for Over 2 Weeks

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who has been missing from Waterbury for over two weeks.

On Saturday, Waterbury police received a missing person complaint from a family member of 38-year-old Veronica Roman-Santos.

Authorities said Roman-Santos was last seen on January 12 at 4:30 p.m. at a family member's home on Sylvan Avenue.

Roman-Santos is described as being 5-foot 2-inches tall and 180 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a cross tattoo on her right shoulder, police said.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

Investigators said Roman-Santos struggles with substance abuse.

Anyone with any information on Roman-Santos' whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (203) 755-1234. Calls can remain confidential.

The investigation is ongoing.

