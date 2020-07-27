Bloomfield

Silver Alert: Woman With Health Concerns Reported Missing From Bloomfield

Connecticut State Police

Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman with health concerns who is missing from Bloomfield on Monday.

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Violet Rodney. Investigators said she was found to be missing after attending church in Hartford on Sunday. She was last seen wearing white church clothes, according to state police.

Bloomfield police said Rodney is considered to be at risk and has health concerns.

She is known to drive her vehicle, a red 2004 Infiniti G35 with a Connecticut license plate of 668RSW, police said.

Rodney is 5-feet tall and 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Rodney's whereabouts should contact Officer Farrah at Bloomfield Police Department at (860) 242-5501.

