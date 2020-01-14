silver alert

SILVER ALERT: Woman With Medical Issues Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police

A woman with medical issues has been reported missing from Hartford and Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for her.

Police said 63-year-old Minerva Vargas left her home on Wyllys Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday without notice. She lives with her daughter at the home.

According to officers, Vargas has high blood pressure, dementia and diabetes.

Vargas is known to walk, sometimes long distances, however, she walks with a limp, authorities said.

Investigators do not know what she was wearing, however, they said she is reportedly without a jacket.

She is described by police as a woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Vargas' whereabouts should contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.

