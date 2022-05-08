Waterbury

SILVER ALERTS: 1-Year-Old Boy, 2-Year-Old Girl Missing From Waterbury

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl who are missing from Waterbury.

Troopers said one-year-old Negasie Edwards was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants and Nike shoes. He is 2-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Negasie has brown hair and brown eyes.

Two-year-old Waddet Edwards was last seen wearing a white jacket and pink shoes, according to state police. She is 2-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. Waddet has brown hair and brown eyes.

Though the two kids have the same last name, investigators have not said if they are related.

Both kids were last seen on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.

