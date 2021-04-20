SILVER ALERTS: 12-Year-Old Twin Brothers Reported Missing from Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for 12-year-old identical twin brothers who are reported missing from Hartford on Tuesday.

Troopers said Adalberto Jomar Vazquez-Ortega and his identical twin brother, Adalberto Omar Vazquez-Ortega, have been missing since Tuesday and are possibly with their mother, 51-year-old Evelyn Vazquez, in a red 2005 Toyota Corolla with a CT license plate of AR96801.

According to police, Adalberto Jomar Vazquez-Ortega was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans and sneaker and Adalberto Omar Vazquez-Ortega was last seen wearing a green sweater, jeans and sneakers.

Both boys are 5-foot 6-inches tall and have brown hair and brown eyes. In a photo provided by police, both boys are seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford Police at (860) 757-4000.