SILVER ALERTS: 17-Year-Old Girl, Her 2-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Norwich

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 17-year-old girl and her two-year-old son who are missing from Norwich on Wednesday.

State police said 17-year-old Nicole Rivera has been missing since Wednesday. A Silver Alert has also been issued for her son, 2-year-old Enzo Rivera, who authorities said is believed to be with Nicole.

Nicole and Enzo are possibly in a light blue Honda Civic with unknown registration, state police said.

According to state police, Nicole was last seen wearing a white shirt with two roses on it, black ripped jeans and white sneakers. Nicole is 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Enzo was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts and black sneakers. He is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide a photo of Enzo.

Anyone with information on Nicole and Enzo's whereabouts is asked to contact Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.