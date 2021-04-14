SILVER ALERTS: 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Mom Reported Missing From Danbury

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 5-year-old girl and her mom who were reported missing from Danbury.

Troopers said 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma and her 5-year-old daughter Kenya Cornejo have been missing since Wednesday.

According to police, investigators believe Llivipuma and Cornejo are together.

Llivipuma is described as being 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack.

Cornejo, who is 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing an ankle-length blue and white floral dress and a baby blue jacket.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4614.