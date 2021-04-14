danbury

SILVER ALERTS: 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Mom Reported Missing From Danbury

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 5-year-old girl and her mom who were reported missing from Danbury.

Troopers said 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma and her 5-year-old daughter Kenya Cornejo have been missing since Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, investigators believe Llivipuma and Cornejo are together.

Local

Norwalk 41 mins ago

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

west haven 2 hours ago

SILVER ALERT: 2-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From West Haven

Llivipuma is described as being 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack.

Cornejo, who is 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing an ankle-length blue and white floral dress and a baby blue jacket.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4614.

This article tagged under:

danburysilver alerts
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us