SILVER ALERTS: 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Mom Reported Missing From Danbury

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 5-year-old girl and her mom who were reported missing from Danbury.
Troopers said 29-year-old Rosa Llivipuma and her 5-year-old daughter Kenya Cornejo have been missing since Wednesday.
According to police, investigators believe Llivipuma and Cornejo are together.
Llivipuma is described as being 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and carrying a small backpack.
Cornejo, who is 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing an ankle-length blue and white floral dress and a baby blue jacket.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4614.