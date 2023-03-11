SILVER ALERTS: 8-Month Old Boy, 15-Year-Old Mother Reported Missing From Bridgeport

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for an 8-month old boy and his 15-year-old mother who are both missing from Bridgeport.

Troopers said 8-month-old Prince Ivan Asencio was last seen wearing pajamas with small foxes on them. He was last seen with his mom, 15-year-old Mina Rosa.

Asencio is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 1-foot tall and weighs 17 pounds.

Rosa was last seen wearing all black clothing. She has red hair and brown eyes. Rosa is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.

Authorities have not released photos of Asencio or Rosa.

Both Asencio and Rosa have been missing since Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671.