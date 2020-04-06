seymour

SILVER ALERTS: Couple in Their 80s Reported Missing From Seymour

Connecticut State Police

A couple in their 80s has been reported missing from Seymour.

State police said 89-year-old Charles Payne and 87-year-old Rosemarie Payne have been missing since Monday.

Investigators said the husband and wife may be traveling in a red 1993 Chevrolet pick-up truck with unknown Florida tags.

Local

first alert forecast 1 hour ago

Beautiful Monday Filled with Sunshine and Warm Weather

Manchester 2 hours ago

Bicyclist Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Manchester

Charles is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Rosemarie is 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said Charles was last seen wearing a pullover with a tan vest and black pants and Rosemarie was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If you see Charles or Rosemarie, you're asked to contact Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7600.

This article tagged under:

seymourConnecticut State Policemissing personsilver alerts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us