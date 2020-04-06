SILVER ALERTS: Couple in Their 80s Reported Missing From Seymour

A couple in their 80s has been reported missing from Seymour.

State police said 89-year-old Charles Payne and 87-year-old Rosemarie Payne have been missing since Monday.

Investigators said the husband and wife may be traveling in a red 1993 Chevrolet pick-up truck with unknown Florida tags.

Charles is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Rosemarie is 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said Charles was last seen wearing a pullover with a tan vest and black pants and Rosemarie was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If you see Charles or Rosemarie, you're asked to contact Seymour Police Department at (203) 881-7600.