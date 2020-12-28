Silver Alerts Issued for 2 Missing Children From North Haven

Silver Alerts have been issued for two missing children from North Haven.

Brothers Lucipher and Thor Guy are believed to be with their mother, officials said.

Lucipher is two years old and Thor is 12 months old, according to police.

North Haven Police Capt. Andrew Stavrides said officials are trying to locate the children and their mother to make sure everyone is safe and the children have adequate care.

North Haven Police

The brothers have been missing since Dec. 26, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lucipher and Thor is asked to call police at 203-239-1616.