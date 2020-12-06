Waterbury

Missing Teenage Sisters From Waterbury Back Home, Safe: PD

Waterbury Police

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing from Waterbury over the weekend are back home and are safe, according to police.

Waterbury police responded to Waterville Street around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a missing juvenile and a missing adult.

Authorities said 13-year-old Zayla Hotard and 18-year-old Aza Butler-Wynn are sisters who live together and their mother reported them missing. According to police, Butler-Wynn has special needs.

Investigators said Hotard and Butler-Wynn left their home on Friday around 2:30 p.m. and had not returned.

Officers conducted an extensive search throughout the neighborhoods and said they checked locations that Hotard and Butler-Wynn were found during previous similar incidents.

Police said Hotard and Butler-Wynn returned home on Sunday. It's unclear where the sisters were, but officials said the sisters are safe.

