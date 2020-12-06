Missing Teenage Sisters From Waterbury Back Home, Safe: PD

Two teenage sisters who were reported missing from Waterbury over the weekend are back home and are safe, according to police.

Waterbury police responded to Waterville Street around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a missing juvenile and a missing adult.

Authorities said 13-year-old Zayla Hotard and 18-year-old Aza Butler-Wynn are sisters who live together and their mother reported them missing. According to police, Butler-Wynn has special needs.

Investigators said Hotard and Butler-Wynn left their home on Friday around 2:30 p.m. and had not returned.

Officers conducted an extensive search throughout the neighborhoods and said they checked locations that Hotard and Butler-Wynn were found during previous similar incidents.

Police said Hotard and Butler-Wynn returned home on Sunday. It's unclear where the sisters were, but officials said the sisters are safe.