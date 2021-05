Silver Sands State Park in Milford is closed.

A Tweet from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the park is closed due to a law enforcement investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Silver Sands State Park, Milford,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/Pxm1yfwXNm — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) May 17, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.