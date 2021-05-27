Simone Biles Taking Part in Gold Over America Tour Coming to XL Center

Gymnastics superstar and Olympian Simone Biles is coming to Connecticut with the Gold Over America Tour this fall and tickets go on sale soon.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will be at the XL Center on Nov. 2 and tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at XLCenter.com.

The tour is described as "high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert."

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said in a statement. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

Biles will be joined by Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, Danusia Francis and Jordan Chiles. More gymnasts will be announced in the coming months.

To sign up for the presale and for more information about VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, visit GoldOverAmericaTour.com.