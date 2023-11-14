Simsbury bans smoking cannabis on public property

The town of Simsbury has banned the smoking of cannabis products on public property. The decision was made Monday night, after a unanimous vote by the town’s Board of Selectmen.

This decision is a compromise. Originally, it was proposed that all types of smoking, including tobacco, would be banned on most parcels of public property. But after hearing what the public had to say, the proposed ordinance was amended.

Since being proposed, the idea has been met with a passionate response and it continued during Monday’s public hearing.

“When I go out for a walk, I want to breathe in fresh air. I don’t want somebody cigarette inhaling into my lungs,” Simsbury resident Lori Boyko said.

The originally proposed ordinance would have banned smoking tobacco, vaping or cannabis products at places including playgrounds, parks, trails and government buildings. Although there was one exception - the Simsbury Farms Golf Course.

Supporting the exemption, Simsbury’s Parks and Recreation Department chairman spoke at the meeting, saying the proposed ordinance could have a negative revenue impact.

“There’s a reason we said we want to have an exemption,” David Bush said. “The golf course is the only revenue, generating piece of public property, or open space if you will, in the town.”

After hearing comments and reading emails from community members, Simsbury’s Board of Selectmen opted to amend the ordinance. Instead of banning all smoking, it only voted on eliminating cannabis.

People will still be able to smoke tobacco and vape in public spaces, but smoking cannabis will not be permitted without no exemptions, including the golf course.

Around town Tuesday, the decision received some support.

“I think it’s an evil thing, and it should be banned,” Chris Christopher said.

Not everyone, though, was in favor.

“I feel like smoking cannabis has a negative stigma,” Kaylaa Krahl said.

Krahl said she was disappointed but not surprised. The decision comes only a week after residents voted in referendum against allowing the retail sale of recreational cannabis in town.

“Economically I thought [that decision] was not smart,” Krahl said. “A lot of people do use and it’s a great way to build your economy and capital growth in the town.”

Once the ordinance goes into effect, the penalty for the infraction is a $100 citation.