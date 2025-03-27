Simsbury mall considers adding apartments

At the Simsbury Commons – right off of Route 44 – there’s an idea to build up to 300 apartments.

Some concerns have been expressed, including about potential traffic and the height of the building.

“I think overall, I think it's a good thing. It's going to be hard to rent stuff otherwise,” Ron Schlee, of Simsbury, said.

“That's a wonderful idea. But if it's not for affordable for the common, you know, ordinary folks, what good is it?” Mary Rokosz, of Avon, said.

At a recent zoning commission meeting, the development team said since COVID, the mall has had troubles like many in the region and country, where there are vacancies and retail struggling.

These sites are primed for revitalization.

“The infrastructure is there, the access is there, the utilities are there, the storm water is there. It’s not like you’re starting from scratch and there are all of these hurdles of developing a new type of development,” Zach Chaplin, Stonefield Engineering and Design, said.

And now, Simsbury joins other communities in the state where malls are considering adding housing, including in Enfield, Milford and Danbury.

Right now, the state is looking at putting up $10 million to help the redevelopment of the Enfield Square Mall, which would include hundreds of apartments.

“We want them to be, you know, productive pieces of real estate for the town and for the community,” Rep. Jason Doucette (D – Manchester) said.

Doucette introduced a bill that would provide property tax abatements for mall to residential conversions.

He represents Manchester and is concerned about the future of the Shoppes at Buckland Hills and other malls.

“That's what precipitated the idea to get the conversation going about how we can best redevelop these properties, if and when the time comes, in that they don't turn into what we would call zombie malls,” Doucette said.

At this point, it does not look like the bill will go forward this session. But Doucette said it’s important to keep the conversation going, especially amid a housing shortage in the state.