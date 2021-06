A Simsbury man has died after a crash in Granby.

Police said a 2000 Honda motorcycle and a 2007 Jeep collided on Hartford Avenue, Route 189, near Gatehouse Road at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Simsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries and was not transported, police said.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation.