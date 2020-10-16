Simsbury Mourns School Security Guard Who Died of COVID-19 Complications

The Simsbury Public Schools community is mourning a beloved school security guard who died of complications from COVID-19.

Pedro "Peter" Gonzalez worked for US Allied Security and had been assigned to Simsbury Public Schools since 2016. He often worked after-school activities and was well known by his colleagues and students.

School officials said Gonzalez began experiencing symptoms in mid-September. He was hospitalized at New Britain Hospital and later Hartford Hospital.

"As Superintendent, I w \as impressed by Peter's constantly positive attitude and the personal greeting he had for everyone who crossed his path. He was a great representative of our school community as someone who worked hard, took his job seriously, and cared about making connections. Peter is survived by his wife, Gladys, two adult children, and a beloved granddaughter. I extend my condolences not only to Peter's family but to all of those in our community who will be impacted by this loss," Superintendent Matt Curtis wrote in a letter.

Counselors will be available to support staff and students.

At the time of Peter's diagnosis, public health officials determined there was no concern for further spread of the virus in schools.. No other members of the school community have tested positive for the coronavirus following Peter's diagnosis, officials said.