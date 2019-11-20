Simsbury Parents Oppose Proposal to Close Elementary School

Simsbury parents are protesting a proposal to close one of their elementary schools.

At a standing room only public forum Wednesday, parents spoke against two reconfiguration options for the district. In both, Tariffville Elementary School would close and the building would be repurposed.

The superintendent said having aging school facilities that are at capacity and rising enrollment led to the plans.

Parents argued closing the school would rip the heart out of Tariffville, and be harmful for students.

“It develops the children at a young age and increases their roles and responsibilities within the school so as they are older they're able to be leaders,” parent Katie Moriarty said.

There was no decision made Wednesday. The super indent said by the end of the school year they want to have a plan in place that the community can get behind.

“I think we got some great feedback this evening where we need to take pause, come back with some refined options, and talk to the community about it,” said Superintended Matthew Curtis.

