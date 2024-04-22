Simsbury police issue warning about ‘Water Wars'

Police in Simsbury are issuing a warning about “water wars,” something that high school seniors organize in which students with water guns target other students to eliminate them from the game.

Police said “water wars” was expected to start Monday and last two weeks.

Neither the schools nor the school department support or condone this, police said, but they ask parents to talk to the children about safety measures.

The “Water Wars” happen outside of school hours and police said students use brightly colored water guns, but there have been instances of poor judgment in which water guns that look like real firearms have been used.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“This poses significant challenges and concerns for law enforcement and may lead community members to believe criminal activity is taking place,” police said in a Facebook post.

"Water Wars" safety precautions

Police urge any students taking part in “water wars” to: