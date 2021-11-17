Simsbury Police Remind Residents To Secure Cars After A Series of Break-Ins

Simsbury police are currently investigating a series of car break-ins which occurred on Tuesday.

According to a post made on the Simsbury Police Department Facebook page, there were four “smash and grab” thefts from cars located at the the Squadron Line School playground/soccer field area and at the Educational Playcare parking lot.

The break-ins occurred sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. when the suspect broke a window and grabbed a purse that was left inside a car said officials.

The suspect’s car is being described by Simsbury police as a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black wheels and rims.

Simsbury police are reminding everyone to not leave valuables inside of cars and in plain view.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Simsbury Police Department at 860- 658-3100.