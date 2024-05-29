Simsbury police warn of increased thefts in unlocked vehicles

Simsbury police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after an increased number of thefts in unlocked vehicles over the last week.

According to police, the attempted thefts and thefts from vehicles are happening in several areas of town.

Specifically, the incidents are on Hartford Road, in the Musket Trail/Squadron Line neighborhoods, on Somerset Lane, in Westborough and David Drive neighborhoods and on Old Farms Road.

Investigators said most of the break-ins were in unlocked vehicles, but one vehicle was stolen.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and to secure keys and fobs away from locked vehicles.

Security options such as motion sensors and cameras may also help.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, you're urged to call police.