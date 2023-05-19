Simsbury Police Warn Students and Community of Dangers of ‘Water Wars'

This time of year, high school seniors may play what's called Water Wars.

It's a game that's been around for decades. The goal is to avoid being hit with water and be the last one standing.

Megan Griffin remembers playing the game when she was at Granby High School in 2012.

"It was hectic. It was very hectic. You always had to watch your back, and you never knew when somebody was going to come out," Griffin said.

The game is meant to be fun and enjoyable, which is why Simsbury Police put out a message on social media to make sure this student-led tradition is a safe one.

The message outlines some of the concerns police have with the game, including safety, given the recent gun and school violence climate, criminal behavior such as trespassing, and dangerous or distracted driving.

In other states like New Jersey, students have been seen hiding under or behind cars, giving people the wrong impression.

For added safety, Simsbury School Resource Officer Trevor Brittell says they're trying to make the community aware of the game as well.

"What we want to do is make sure that the neighbors who might not understand what's going on feel safe about it," said Officer Brittell.

Parents in Simsbury who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they are aware of the game.

"Water Wars has been going on since we've lived here. We've lived here for 20 years. Town-wide it's pretty well-known," said Katherine Ceneviva.

However, some think it's a little dangerous to play these days. Debbie Cosme of Simsbury says her children played it in the late 90s and early 2000's.

"We never had any issues, but again, it was a different climate. I don't know what I would think of it now if my children were playing, if I'm being perfectly honest," said Cosme.

Water Wars is not a school activity nor can it be played on school property. So, as students bring the fun to neighborhoods or public places, police urge them to keep safety in mind.