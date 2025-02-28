Simsbury

Simsbury restaurant has significant damage after car crashes into it

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A Simsbury restaurant sustained significant damage after a car crashed into it Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said a vehicle struck Antonio's Restaurant on Hopmeadow Street around noon.

The driver sustained minor injuries. Police said the exterior of the restaurant was significantly damaged and a small portion of the inside was also damaged.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, according to police. The restaurant said the crash caused damage to their back dining room.

The crash remains under investigation and the restaurant remains open.

Antonio's Restaurant said they have limited seating available in their dining room.

