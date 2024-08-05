Simsbury storm cleanup is expected to take 1 to 2 weeks

The cleanup continues after a microburst tore through parts of the state before the weekend.

The Town of Simsbury was hit hard by heavy wind and rain on Friday. Crews were out in neighborhoods for another day in a row, removing tree limbs and debris in the street.

"It came on so fast. It stunned us," said Jamie Cunningham, of Simsbury. "I was on the phone with somebody, and I just started screaming, 'I got to go!'"

Dozens of trees collapsed in Cunningham's backyard. He says he was home during the storm and within minutes, he came out to a giant mess.

"I had a lot of trees back here. There were probably 25-30 trees that have come down," said Cunningham.

Others had trees come crashing down on their homes, including one on Musket Trail.

Elizabeth Marquis. of Simsbury, says she was also without power for 30 hours.

"Got to the basement with the dog and then heard a crash. It crashed through the family room skylight so when I came up from the basement it was literally raining inside the house," Marquis said.

The town says no one got hurt. They're also getting support from the state to help with cleanup.

Simbury's Public Works Department says nearly 400 homes were severely damaged. They expect it to take one to two weeks to clean up the debris and fallen branches.

"I'm ready to get back to normal. I'm ready for the teams to come in, do the work they need to do, get the house back to the way it was -- really looking forward to that. It's very unsettling," said Marquis.

NBC Connecticut has confirmed that U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes is asking for federal disaster funding for the widespread damage in Simsbury. She visited the area over the weekend to assess the damage.