Manchester

Sinkhole forms in front of Manchester Memorial Hospital

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sinkhole formed in front of Manchester Memorial Hospital and that is affecting how people enter the facility.

The sinkhole formed on Guard Street and Eastern Connecticut Health Network is asking people to enter the hospital through the entrance at 71 Haynes St.

The health network said the police and fire departments and town engineers are addressing the issue and additional valet and security staff will be stationed at the main entrance.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
